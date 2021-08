After a stacked month of competitive Call of Duty, we’re going out with a bang. Here’s everything you need to know about the $75k Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown. While Warzone Season 5 has brought about plenty of changes to the actual game, it’s also seen the return of the competitive scene. Hot on the heels of the Faze Swagg Warzone Invitational, another round of the popular Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown is nearly here.