It looks like Nintendo is giving Nintendo Switch owners a huge chance to try out a highly anticipated title for their system. The company has announced that the upcoming WarioWare: Get it Together has a demo that fans can download and play, and that demo is available to get right now! With less than a month before it officially launches, this is an excellent way to see what you’ll be getting into should you decide to purchase the game. This is also a great chance for those who have never even played a WarioWare game before.