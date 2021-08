There's yet another dog food recall that was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). It's not even the first one to be announced in the last few weeks. Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announced a recall of 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food sold at select PetSmart locations nationwide. The issue is elevated levels of vitamin D. The notice, shared by the FDA, says that "dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss." Needless to say, you don't want to take the risk and feed this to your pup.