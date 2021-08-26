Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

CHVRCHES Talks Their New Album Screen Violence, John Carpenter Remixes, and Horror Film Inspirations

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the decade since their inception, CHVRCHES has become a dominating force in the world of synth-pop, as they channel sounds that commanded the airwaves in the '80s while injecting plenty of contemporary themes and perspectives into music that sounds incredibly fresh and nostalgic all at once. Amplifying that embrace of a bygone musical era are their stage shows, which are often soaked in neon lights and flashing strobes. The final product manages to both feel right at home sharing a stage at any number of indie-music festivals as well as popping up on a radio station where it's wedged between classics from Depeche Mode or The Cure.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Mayberry
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Martin Doherty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chvrches#Horror Films#Horror Film Inspirations#Chvrches#Screen Violence#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Movies/Film

Welcome To The Blumhouse 2021 Trailer: Four New Horror Films Head To Amazon

Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video are at it again with another round of "Welcome to the Blumhouse" films. Last year, four Blumhouse movies premiered directly on Prime Video, and the results were...not great. Perhaps this new round of movies will be an improvement. Once again, we'll be getting four new movies, with two dropping on one weekend, and two more dropping the following weekend. The titles include "Bingo Hell" directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero; "Black as Night" directed by Maritte Lee Go; "Madres" directed by Ryan Zaragoza; and "The Manor" directed by Axelle Carolyn.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Bacon Reportedly In Talks For New Blumhouse Horror Movie

Kevin Bacon and the horror movie go way back, with the actor famously making his fourth-ever feature film appearance in Friday the 13th as Jack Burrell, receiving one of the classic slasher’s most memorable deaths for his troubles. However, over the last 40 years he’s largely made a point of staying away from the genre that first brought him to prominence.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Terrifies CinemaCon

The Black Phone is a new movie from Blumhouse, which sees Ethan Hawke reuniting with Sinister writer and director Scott Derrickson in a chilling tale based on a short story by horror author Joe Hill. Universal unveiled the trailer for the movie as part of their CinemaCon panel on Wednesday, which was introduced by Hawke, who said the movie breaks his self-imposed "no bad guys" rule. In a CinemaCon that was dominated by big franchise movies, The Black Phone stands out as something for those looking for a movie a little more low-key.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Is Alana Boden Playing ‘The Bride’ of Dracula in Screen Gems’ Next Horror Film?!

Significant casting news tonight as I Am Elizabeth Smart‘s Alana Boden has landed the lead role in Screen Gems’ horror thriller The Bride, reports Deadline. Here’s the interesting bit: While Boden’s role is being kept under wraps, the film is said to be inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula! The indication here is that Boden could be playing one of the Brides of Dracula?!
Musicloudersound.com

John & Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies stream new Halloween song Unkillable

John Carpenter, son Cody and Godson Daniel Davies, who make up Carpenter's live music band, have streamed a brand new song, Unkillable, which you can listen to in full below. It's the first new music to be heard from the upcoming soundtrack of the film Halloween Kills, which will be released on the same day as the film, October 15, through Sacred Bones Records. The new film is the second instalment in the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, from Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green and starring horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis.
EntertainmentMetalSucks

John Carpenter Debuts “Unkillable” New Track From Halloween Kills

Renowned composer and filmmaker John Carpenter and his musical foils Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have announced details for the upcoming release of the original motion picture soundtrack for the fiercely anticipated second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, through Sacred Bones Records in a wide range of variants. The soundtrack will be released in conjunction with the film release on October 15, 2021 from Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green and starring horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis. Like the film itself, the score stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace conjured with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who, nearly 50 years into his career, continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans. The trio have shared an advance taste of the album with “Unkillable” one of the most unsettling cues in all of Carpenter’s oeuvre. Listen below.
MoviesStereogum

John Carpenter – “Unkillable”

John Carpenter returned to the horror franchise he created to do the soundtrack for 2018’s Halloween, both a continuation and reboot of his 1978 original. Halloween Kills — its sequel and the middle part of a trilogy — is coming out in theaters this October and Carpenter has once again done the score. The Halloween Kills soundtrack will be out the same day as the film (10/15) and Carpenter worked on it with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Today, we’re getting our first taste of the score, an ominous track called “Unkillable.” Wonder who that title refers to! 😉 Check it out below.
MoviesCollider

'Aquaman 2' Was Inspired By This 1960s Science-Fiction Horror Pulp Film, Says James Wan

With the success of Aquaman at the box office, which passed over $1 billion, it was obvious that the DC superhero would be getting a sequel. Total Film has revealed, per a new interview with director James Wan, that the story for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom drew heavy inspiration from an influential, campy '60s Italian science-fiction horror film called Planet of the Vampires.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Clip Features John Carpenter’s Chilling New Song

Countless film projects were pushed back last year, with studios hoping for a solid box office performance once moviegoers started returning to theaters. Horror fans were bummed when Halloween Kills was delayed a full year, although David Gordon Green’s slasher is nearly upon us. And a new clip features John Carpenter’s chilling new song for the sequel.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New HALLOWEEN KILLS Teaser Trailer Highlights John Carpenter's New Score for the Film

As you may have heard, original Halloween director John Carpenter returned to score the upcoming Halloween Kills movie. Today we’ve got a new teaser trailer that highlights the new score that he and his team created for the film. As you’ll hear, it’s got the frightening and intense vibe that we’d expect in a Halloween movie. The title of the track that you’ll hear is “Unkillable,” which is totally appropriate.
Moviesimdb.com

The 10 Greatest John Carpenter Characters Ranked

Over the course of a filmmaking career that's spanned five decades, director John Carpenter has created some of the most memorable monsters in the history of cinema, including Michael Myers in "Halloween" in 1978 and the Thing in 1982. But Carpenter also has a knack for well-crafted characters, which makes sense when you consider that, much like Orson Welles and his Mercury Theatre company of players, Carpenter tends to draw from the same stable of actors for much of his casting.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

DELIRIUM Celebrates John Carpenter’s GHOSTS OF MARS!

DELIRIUM magazine celebrates its terrifying 28th issue with a 20th anniversary look back at GHOSTS OF MARS, director John Carpenter’s misunderstood and controversial 2001 science fiction horror action epic!. Carpenter sits down with DELIRIUM editor and co-founder Chris Alexander for an exclusive new interview discussing the making of the movie,...
Video GamesNME

Chvrches – ‘Screen Violence’ review: songs like horror vignettes, and their best album yet

At this point in our digitally dependent lives, we all know the horror that a life lived through screens can hold. We’ve been abused by trolls on the internet, and had our perceptions of ourselves warped by filters and our peers curating their own existences to look perfect, leaving out any hint of mundanity or bleakness. We’ve read the sensationalised headlines about video games driving good people to do bad things, or how increasingly gory horror movies are desensitising us to real-world violence. After taking all that in, would you want to listen to an album that’s based around those very things?
MoviesNewsTimes

Jamie Lee Curtis Talks 'Halloween,' Venice Golden Lion

By Jaime Lee Curtis’ own admission, she’s had a hell of a career, filled with all sorts of opportunities. “I’m an actor. I write books for children. I create websites and podcasts. I have sold yogurt that makes you poop. I’ve done Hertz commercials with O.J. Simpson,” she says. “I’ve been able to do so much and I’m very lucky to be able to do what I do, in whatever form it is.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy