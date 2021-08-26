CHVRCHES Talks Their New Album Screen Violence, John Carpenter Remixes, and Horror Film Inspirations

Renowned composer and filmmaker John Carpenter and his musical foils Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have announced details for the upcoming release of the original motion picture soundtrack for the fiercely anticipated second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, through Sacred Bones Records in a wide range of variants. The soundtrack will be released in conjunction with the film release on October 15, 2021 from Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green and starring horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis. Like the film itself, the score stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace conjured with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who, nearly 50 years into his career, continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans. The trio have shared an advance taste of the album with “Unkillable” one of the most unsettling cues in all of Carpenter’s oeuvre. Listen below.