Ryan Blaney will be riding into Darlington and the playoffs with some serious momentum. A week ago, he won at Michigan for his second win of the season. On Saturday, he took the lead in overtime of a hectic Coke Zero Sugar 400 and was far enough ahead on the final lap to avoid a second big crash that took out most of the remaining field and earn win No. 3 of 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.