Tennessee State

Joe Milton has done 'a great job of fitting in, adjusting, learning, growing' at Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tennessee enters game week for its season-opening contest Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.

Quarterback Joe Milton transferred from Michigan to Tennessee following spring practices.

Vols’ offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh met with media Wednesday and discussed Milton’s progression since arriving at Tennessee.

“He’s really done a good job, really a great job of fitting in, adjusting, learning, growing,” Golesh said of how Milton has adapted to learning the Vols’ offensive system. “He spent a bunch of time in May, June, July learning the system. He’s a football-smart young man. He’s played in games that matter. For him, it’s just been a terminology, a progression, a read. The way we coach quarterbacks is unique. I think Joey (Halzle) has done an incredible job with him, doing the very best he can to prepare him. Really all of those quarterbacks, all three of those guys (Milton, Harrison Bailey, Hendon Hooker), we’ve put them in tough situations. Tried to create tough situations in practice and in scrimmages. I think Joe has caught on really, really well. He’s progressed. He’s gotten better. He’s had bad days, we all have, but he’s had bad days.

“My biggest point of emphasis offensively for us in general, quarterback position specifically, how do you respond to the bad day? I think in general, that’s been the message. The quarterback position, every position, right? A bunch young guys, a bunch of guys that haven’t played a whole lot, trying to instill confidence while bringing adverse situations into play. You can say, ‘adversity’s going to come. Adversity’s going to come. Adversity’s going to come.’ You just hope it doesn’t come for the first time Sept. 2 at Neyland, so you’re trying to create those situations. To me, not coaching the quarterbacks, I want to see how they respond. I think Coach (Josh) Heupel’s in the same breath, and I think us, as an offense, are in the same breath at that position. Adversity’s coming. How do you respond and continue to instill confidence through those adverse situations? That has been the focus at that spot.”

