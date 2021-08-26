Cancel
An Auburn-Gresham Coffeeshop Delivers Serious Food and Drink for the Community

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAisha and Kendall Griffin picked a curious time to open Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea. The cafe opened last year in the middle of the pandemic, so not everyone may know about their caramel lattes, breakfast sandwiches, and special pastries (called Afro Puffs) in Auburn Gresham. The roomy cafe — a breezy space thanks to a garage door window — hosts live music and displays work from local artists. It’s become a beacon along an otherwise quiet part of South Halsted Street where coffeeshops are hard to find.

