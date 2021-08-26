Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Google's Pixel 6 all but confirmed to have ultra-wideband support

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All signs seem to show the upcoming Pixel 6 as its most exciting phone in years. From its all-new Tensor SoC to the radically redesigned chassis, it seems like Google is finally ready to re-enter the competition with an actual flagship device. It's going to take a lot more than a new camera module to throw down with the likes of Apple and Samsung, of course, but a new AOSP comment has all but confirmed that the Pixel 6 will indeed have a highly-requested feature.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Ultra Wideband#Uwb#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Delete Downloads on an Android Phone

Over time, the Downloads folder on your phone can become full of necessary data and lead to “internal storage full” errors. It’s important to clean out the Downloads folder and get rid of files you don’t use. The three methods outlined below will show you how to delete downloads on Android phones.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

WhatsApp voice messages get a new look in the latest beta

This story was originally published on Jun 28, 2021 and last updated on Aug 26, 2021. WhatsApp's interface is starting to look dated, especially now that Google has announced the latest iteration of its design guidelines during its developer conference, Material You. But the messenger app is making small adjustments here and there to keep things fresh, like new wallpaper theming options. And as spotted by WABetaInfo, voice messages are in for a tweak next.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android's streamlined backup UI is probably already on your phone

This story was originally published . Whether it's photos, apps, or text messages, keeping your phone backed up to the cloud is one of the most important things you can do to keep your data safe. No gadget is infallible, and in the event of a major mishap that leaves your device destroyed or unable to turn on, you always want to make sure as much as possible is secure. Google is giving a big boost to its backup software for Android, overwriting the current system with a new "Backup by Google One" interface.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pixel 5a: price and features of Google’s cheap 5G mobile

A few weeks ago we learned the details of the Google Pixel 6, which left us with great news and very high expectations. It is not for less, since it is the high-end phone that, if that weren’t enough, debuts the house processor. But today we have had a great novelty that will partly please all those looking for a cheap Pixel. Its about Pixel 5a of which we are going to tell you all the details.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pixel 5a Google Fi sighting confirms name and price

While many have their eyes set on the more premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google will be getting its mid-range offering out of the way first. Considering how much it might have in common with the Pixel 5, however, it might not even be accurate to label the Pixel 5a as a mid-tier phone. Regardless of specs, however, it will be the price that will determine where it slots in, and, based on an early sighting on Google’s Fi MVNO network, it definitely fits the bill.
Fudzilla

Google Pixel 5a is an updated Pixel 4a 5G

Google has now finally unveiled the Pixel 5a, a slight update from the Pixel 4a 5G smartphone, with a slightly larger screen, IP67 rating, and a larger battery, all for $449. Based on a slightly updated metal unibody design measuring at 154.9x73.7x7.6mm (6.1x2.9x0.3-inch) and weighs 183g, which makes it slightly larger and heavier than its Pixel 4a counterpart, mostly due to a larger 6.34-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) OLED screen and hefty 4680mAh battery. The screen is still 60Hz, so a 90Hz screen remains Pixel 5's exclusive feature. The Pixel 5a also now has IP67 water and dust resistance.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google seemingly confirms Pixel 5a 5G pricing as marketing video leaks

Yesterday, we reported that Google could be planning to reveal the Pixel 5a 5G this week, its next mid-range smartphone. Apparently, that launch date may be today, as SoftBank and Google have posted teasers. In SoftBank's case, it published a Pixel 5a 5G launch video on its Twitter account, which it swiftly deleted. Unsurprisingly, the video has been re-posted by multiple accounts, which you can watch below.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Pixel 5a vs. Pixel 4a: What's the Difference?

Google's newest mid-range Pixel, the Pixel 5a, packs an impressive spec sheet and camera setup, and it replaces the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a 5G. The upgrades that Google has made to the phone make it a compelling upgrade from the mid-range Pixels of last year. In the US, the Pixel 5a could very well be the go-to mid-range Android smartphone.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google’s New Pixel 5a 5G is Here and Costs $449

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. A new Google Pixel phone has been launched, and no, it’s not yet the Pixel 6. Instead, Google has pushed out the Pixel 5a 5G, a somewhat-upgraded version of last year’s Pixel 4a 5G, only it has a price cut to go with the new goods.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google confirms Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will soon be discontinued

Google quietly discontinued the previous generation Pixel devices. With the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ready to be announced in the coming weeks, it is making the logical step of cleaning house and making room for new devices. The recently released Google Pixel 5a must also have been a determining factor.
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 5a To Have A Rather Large Battery, It May Launch Tomorrow

The Google Pixel 5a is coming, there’s no doubt about that. As we’re getting closer to its launch date, more and more information is appearing. The latest leak brings us the Pixel 5a components, and as part of it, a rather large battery is tipped. On top of that, the phone’s launch date has been tipped as well.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

You won’t find a charger in the box for Google’s Pixel 6

Apple threw the ball, Samsung ran with it, and now we have Google taking it to the end zone. Yup, I’ve just used a janky sports metaphor to describe how Apple began the trend of not including a charger in the box and how Samsung saw the increased revenue possibilities, I mean, increased greenness, and now Google has happened to follow suit. You can relax if you are planning on picking up the newly launched Pixel 5a 5G, but if it’s the Pixel 6 series you are waiting for then you need to make sure you’ve got a charger handy.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

The new Google Pixel 5a 5G may have a pesky performance issue

Google released the Pixel 5a earlier this week. As is becoming typical of the company's releases, the new mid-range phone appears to be plagued by an issue that's unlikely to thrill enthusiasts. As revealed by Android Police, the Google Pixel 5a has an issue with overheating. The Snapdragon 765G-powered phone...
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Pixel 5a Camera Overheating Bug Explored, Does Google Have A Problem?

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that alleged that Google's new Pixel 5a mid-range smartphone has a serious problem. However, it isn't a case of falling behind in benchmarks or issues with build quality (as has been the case with previous Pixel devices) but instead deals with shooting 4K video at 60 fps.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Google’s Pixel 6 will be the fastest-charging Pixel ever

Admittedly, Google has set a low bar in the smartphone charging stakes with all current Pixel handsets left to recharge at just 18W PD, although it is still faster than the majority of Samsung devices. It is glacially slow when you realize that the mid-range OnePlus Nord 2 features 65W fast-charging, as does the even cheaper Realme GT Master Edition. Still, the Pixel 6’s rumored 33W charging is better than 18W and should be a noticeable improvement for those upgrading from older Pixels.
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 5a 5G Doesn't Have The Best Display Protection

The Google Pixel 5a 5G doesn’t exactly have the best display protection. This handset doesn’t come with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 as the reviewer’s guide indicated. Google included Gorilla Glass 3 instead. The Pixel 5a 5G does not offer the best display protection. The Gorilla Glass 3 is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy