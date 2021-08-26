Google's Pixel 6 all but confirmed to have ultra-wideband support

While many have their eyes set on the more premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google will be getting its mid-range offering out of the way first. Considering how much it might have in common with the Pixel 5, however, it might not even be accurate to label the Pixel 5a as a mid-tier phone. Regardless of specs, however, it will be the price that will determine where it slots in, and, based on an early sighting on Google’s Fi MVNO network, it definitely fits the bill.