Google's Pixel 6 all but confirmed to have ultra-wideband support
All signs seem to show the upcoming Pixel 6 as its most exciting phone in years. From its all-new Tensor SoC to the radically redesigned chassis, it seems like Google is finally ready to re-enter the competition with an actual flagship device. It's going to take a lot more than a new camera module to throw down with the likes of Apple and Samsung, of course, but a new AOSP comment has all but confirmed that the Pixel 6 will indeed have a highly-requested feature.www.androidpolice.com
