Still wondering about Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual but don’t have an Oculus Quest? You’ve got another chance to try the demo for the upcoming PC VR version now. The demo for the game, which was originally part of Steam Next Fest a few months back, returned last week. It lets you play through a few segments of the game’s opening, introducing you to the iconic duo in VR for the first time, letting you visit their offices and tackle the first case.