On Tuesday, Airbnb announced that it would work with hosts in the United States and around the world to temporarily house 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan who need shelter. The company's nonprofit, Airbnb.org, plans to match refugees with prospective hosts who are willing to open their doors to those in need. Airbnb, company CEO Brian Chesky, and contributions to Airbnb.org will be used to cover the costs for housing the refugees for either short or longer-term stays, per information shared by Chesky on Twitter.