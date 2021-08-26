Cancel
Public Health

Two workers from same day care center die from COVID on same day, Georgia coroner says

By Tanasia Kenney
Centre Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Georgia day care workers found dead over the weekend were battling COVID-19, according to the coroner’s office. Manequeia Freeman and Leslia McClain died at their respective homes on Sunday, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told McClatchy News on Thursday. Both were found by next of kin, Futch said, and Statesboro officers were called to conduct a wellness check at one of the women’s homes.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 1

State
Georgia State
