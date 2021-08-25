Whiskey Myers Rank Their Top 5 Songs — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

The space between Chris Janson and the story he tells during "Bye Mom" will allow listeners in for years to come. There's a maturity to this new song that's remarkable. Co-writer Brandon Kinney's mother died, and soon after, he and Janson sat down to write a tribute song that became something bigger. This kind of circle-of-life song is essential to the country music experience (Luke Combs' 2019 hit "Even Though I'm Leaving" tells the same story, about Dad), but it doesn't always work. Often this is because the singer squeezes too hard, something Janson is inclined to do when he writes about his own life.