Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fauci recommends COVID-19 treatment DeSantis was slammed for promoting

By Asher Notheis
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wO8PW_0bdllsdh00


D r. Anthony Fauci claimed on Tuesday that an antibody treatment previously championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization or death by 70% to 85%.

The director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases showcased three different monoclonal antibodies during a White House press briefing that when injected into a person target the spike protein of COVID-19 . Fauci explained that the treatments could lessen infection symptoms and prevent hospitalization.

Fauci is not the first person to recommend the antibodies, as DeSantis endorsed the same treatments in early August. An investigation from the Associated Press questioned the financial ties between DeSantis's top donor and the company producing the antibodies, casting doubt on the governor's motivations for promoting the treatments.

DeSantis sent a letter to the Associated Press after the report was published, criticizing the outlet for implying that his support for the treatment was politically driven.

"You succeeded in publishing a misleading, clickbait headline about one of your political opponents, but at the expense of deterring individuals infected with COVID from seeking life-saving treatment, which will cost lives," the governor's letter said. "Was it worth it?"

RISE IN COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS OF PREGNANT WOMEN ALARMS DOCTORS

Products from companies Eli Lilly, Regeneron, and GSK/Vir were endorsed by Fauci as valid antibody treatments. All three have received emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration, meaning that adults and children ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the antibodies.

If taken early after testing positive, a person is far less likely to be hospitalized from the disease, Fauci said.

"So, bottom line is: This is a very effective intervention for COVID-19," Fauci said . "It is underutilized, and we recommend strongly that we utilize this to its fullest."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Aug. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported approximately 150,000 new cases of infection in the United States despite 61% of the population having received a first dose of the vaccine and nearly 52% being fully vaccinated.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 180

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
132K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Monoclonal Antibodies#White House#The Associated Press#Clickbait#Covid#Regeneron#Gsk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWashington Times

Dr. Fauci tells vaccinated Americans that ‘inevitably’ they will require COVID-19 booster shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a message for Americans who recently received COVID-19 vaccinations: Expect calls for booster shots down the line. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the comment during a Thursday broadcast of NBC’s “Today” program while discussing what citizens can expect on the pandemic front moving forward.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Apologized for This Concerning COVID Prediction

Early this year, as millions of people in the U.S. began to get their COVID vaccinations and we saw case numbers decline, it seemed like the pandemic would soon be in our rearview mirror. However, earlier this summer, the Delta variant set us back and cases started to surge—a trajectory that's difficult to mitigate since slightly under half of people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the situation may seem gloomy now, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said there's an end in sight. But his recent prediction about exactly when we would have "control" over the pandemic was off, he said—and now, he's correcting course.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
POTUSMSNBC

'Mini-Trump' DeSantis 'more of a lunatic' than Trump, says Dr. Dean amidst surging COVID deaths

A judge has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cannot ban mask mandates in school. The MAGA governor remains isolated in his stance against COVID safety measures, and even Trump is now encouraging people to get vaccinated. Physician and former DNC chair Howard Dean joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. Dean reacts to DeSantis' handling of the pandemic, asserting, "I think he may be more of a lunatic than Trump ever was."Aug. 27, 2021.

Comments / 180

Community Policy