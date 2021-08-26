One thing to consider with Charleston is that the MT pleasant area in
Particular has exploded. Traffic much worse, and things are spread out enough that you do need to drive. I love Charleston (lived there from 2002 to 2005), but the is has gotten much busier and denser population wise in a small footprint. May want to look at Daniel Island as another option for Chucktown. Also may want to consider Bluffton/Savannah area. I currently live here in Savannah, and we are behind Charleston on density, and have a cheaper cost of living. Plus have beach access, history, great restaurants, etc.. Just something to think about.virginia.sportswar.com
