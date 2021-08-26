Cancel
8 Positive Takeaways from Detroit Lions Training Camp

By John Maakaron
Now that the 19 training camp practices have concluded for the Detroit Lions, it is time to evaluate all the positives from Dan Campbell's first training camp as head coach of the team.

Ahead of the roster cutdown next week, Campbell revealed just how much of the 53-man roster he believes has been already secured.

"I have a pretty good feel myself of most of the guys," Campbell explained. "There’s still a few here and there. I would say probably 80% of the roster, of the 53, we have an idea about. But there’s still a lot at play at different positions, receiver being one of them.”

Here is a look at the positive takeaways from the last month of training camp.

T.J. Hockenson is ready for a breakout 2021 NFL season

Detroit's third-year tight end arguably had the best training camp of anyone on the roster.

The one certainty we could gleam is that Jared Goff and Hockenson have established a solid working relationship over the course of the past few months.

"To be able to have talent that he has and work at it and to be able to grow and continue to improve, I think gives him the ability to be a difference-maker," Campbell said.

Rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes earned more playing time

Detroit's rookie linebacker already has the ear of Lions legend Chris Spielman.

With the struggles of other linebackers on the roster, Barnes has earned increased playing time his rookie season, as he had made the most of his early opportunities in early preseason games.

Running back Craig Reynolds makes the most out of his early opportunity.

It is not too often a player comes in off the street and makes a name for himself.

Reynolds was signed 24 hours before he scored the Lions lone touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

In just a short period of time, Reynolds has impressed the coaching staff and earned the nickname of 'Netflix'.

“We call him Netflix," running backs coach Duce Staley said. "That’s what he was doing, right? On the couch watching Netflix, and all of a sudden he came in, got a couple yards and scored a touchdown. We call him Netflix. We all watch Netflix, right? Well, he’s Netflix."

Romeo Okwara's production will not taper off after signing his new contract

Okwara continues to look like the gem along the revamped defensive line.

With added help, Okwara should be able to resume where he left off following a solid 2020 campaign.

Detroit Lions' 2021 rookie class making solid early impressions

Along with the aforementioned Barnes, nose tackle Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike have made their presence felt early in training camp.

Rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has quickly moved his way up the receivers depth chart and could make an immediate impact in Anthony Lynn's offense.

Penei Sewell is going through early struggles transitioning to playing on the right side, but has shown flashes of why he was selected in the first-round of the NFL draft.

Wideout Kalif Raymond is proving it daily

Raymond has embodied everything the new coaching is looking for. He has been the most reliable and consistent wideout at training camp.

He could be a trinket guy for us, do some different things maybe out of the backfield. But he’s also a returner. He just goes to work every day," Campbell said. "Every day he’s nonstop. You look up there and he’s blocking guys in the run game, throwing his body around. He’s competitive as hell. He’s another -- I’m glad we got him. Glad we got him.”

Cornerback A.J. Parker has emerged as a new defensive back in Lions' defense

Despite being undersized for the position, Parker has steadily grown and improved each week throughout training camp.

After a few rough practices, Parker regrouped and had a solid performance against the Steelers.

Parker played 30 snaps and recorded eight tackles. In coverage, he gave up five receptions on seven targets, but only for 16 yards due to solid open field tackling.

"Consistency, accountability, and trust We trust him, as a staff, to be where he needs to be and last game he was able to make some tackles in the open field," defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant said. "I kinda challenged him from the week prior and the young man’s doing a great job."

Dan Campbell is a player-friendly head coach

Whether or not you agree, Campbell will protect his players, and will do everything in his power to keep members of the roster laughing and having a good time.

No question, it's a players league. With the former toxic regime gone, Campbell has gone out of his way to promote unity, fun and a new culture in the Lions' locker room.

Will that translate to more wins?

Campbell must still work with general manager Brad Holmes to retool the roster with more talent.

Based on the coaching staff assembled, more free agents will find Detroit a positive destination to play than in the past few seasons.

