Treasure Hunt ticket sold in Arnold wins $43K from jackpot share

Tribune-Review

One of three winning Treasure Hunt tickets splitting a $130,000 jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Arnold, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning ticket for just over $43,000 before withholdings was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 2033 Freeport Road.

The other winning tickets were sold at a Wawa store in Oaks, Montgomery County, and a Giant food store in Selinsgrove, Snyder County.

Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 8, 9, 20, 25 and 27.

More than 39,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, the lottery said. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn every day of the week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.