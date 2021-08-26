Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arnold, PA

Treasure Hunt ticket sold in Arnold wins $43K from jackpot share

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Posted by 
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HomJy_0bdlklWn00
Tribune-Review

One of three winning Treasure Hunt tickets splitting a $130,000 jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Arnold, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning ticket for just over $43,000 before withholdings was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 2033 Freeport Road.

The other winning tickets were sold at a Wawa store in Oaks, Montgomery County, and a Giant food store in Selinsgrove, Snyder County.

Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 8, 9, 20, 25 and 27.

More than 39,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, the lottery said. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn every day of the week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Valley News Dispatch

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
824
Followers
38
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley News Dispatch

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Selinsgrove, PA
City
Arnold, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Oaks, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Ticket Sales#Wawa#The Pennsylvania Lottery#Giant#Palottery Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy