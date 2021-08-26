Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's fear of mascots revealed on 'Hard Knocks'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott doesn't fear opposing defenses. According to his Campbell's soup campaign, he apparently does fear hunger.

But as it was revealed in this week's episode of "Hard Knocks" the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback is afraid of one thing: People dressed as NFL team mascots.

“You think that’s that person in the costume, you don’t know who the (expletive) he is," Prescott told teammate Ezekiel Elliott, via the New York Post. "He's up to something. That’s why I never did anything haunted. I used to tell my mom: ‘That’s the perfect place to kill somebody. Why would I do that?’ I told her that, she understood, never made me. Y’all think it’s a fake chainsaw, you don’t know if one of them crazy (expletive) put a blade on that (expletive) one day."

Sure, Prescott isn't the first person on the planet to get wigged out by people in costumes -- costumed crazies are the basis for most slasher films, after all. Nonetheless, the internet has been having a field day with Prescott's comments since the episode aired.

All jokes aside, Prescott and the Cowboys have plenty of other things to focus on at the moment. The sixth-season starter is rebounding from offseason shoulder issues and looking to end the preseason on a high note ahead of a tough Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hopefully for Prescott's sake, the preseason workload is helping keep his mind off the fact the Cowboys play on Halloween this season.