Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Kensington, PA

New Kensington businesses gearing up for 2nd 'Fridays on Fifth'

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Posted by 
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrC5d_0bdlk9GY00

Going into the first Fridays on Fifth in New Kensington in July, Sweet Tillies baklava bakery owner Amy Johnson was worried she had made too much and wouldn’t know what to do with it.

Instead, Johnson said, “Within 20 minutes, I was like, ‘Holy crap, I didn’t make enough.’”

Jamie Parker, owner of Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop, also didn’t know what to expect. She had a line of people waiting when the event started at 5 p.m. July 23 and sold out of the peach cobbler she had made for it.

“At one point, when I saw the line starting and couldn’t see the end of it, I was like, my goodness, this is something,” she said. “People were excited.

“There was a buzz and an excitement in New Kensington.”

Both are gearing up for the second Fridays on Fifth, scheduled to run from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday.

It’s taking place on Fifth Avenue, from 11th to Ninth streets, and on 10th Street, from Barnes Street to midway between Fifth and Fourth avenues.

The event, hosted by the New Kensington Recreation Committee, is meant to showcase the city’s downtown and its businesses.

It’s scheduled to be held the fourth Friday of each month through October.

In addition to businesses remaining open, nearly a dozen food trucks are confirmed to be attending this month and will be stationed along Fifth Avenue, said Nicole Vigilante, owner of Trovo Co., a vintage home decor shop, and who manages social media for the event.

Hip-hop music will be featured at Voodoo Brewery, with David P., Rojo Inferno, I-Shyne and Jerry Jefferson scheduled to perform.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 people were estimated to have attended the first event in July, Vigilante said.

“It was really more than we anticipated,” Vigilante said. “The weather was perfect. We couldn’t have scripted it any better. People were anxious to get out and do something again. Everybody sold out.”

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said it had probably been two years since the city’s downtown had seen a crowd like that.

“This was something that was planned pretty quickly, and we were pretty pleased with the outcome,” Guzzo said. “We didn’t expect that many people, but it really took off.”

For this month, Parker plans to open a little earlier, have more food on hand and offer drinks. She’ll be making funnel cakes and a chocolate chip cookie/hot fudge sundae.

“We will be ready. We will be prepared,” she said. “We want to make sure we have enough for the community.”

Johnson plans to make more of her baklava, offering a variety box and a new cheesecake flavor.

“I’ll be more prepared and probably make double of what I made (last time) so that I don’t sell out,” she said.

The final Fridays on Fifth of the year is scheduled for Oct. 22. Vigilante said they hope to have it resume in the spring, in April or May.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Valley News Dispatch

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
846
Followers
46
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley News Dispatch

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Kensington, PA
New Kensington, PA
Business
New Kensington, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Parker, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Johnson
Person
Jamie Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Vigilante#Kensington#Fifth Avenue#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop#Trovo Co#Voodoo Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise formation of government 'soon'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court's abortion ruling amplifies progressives' call for reform

The Supreme Court's refusal to block a Texas law that would effectively ban most abortions has incensed progressives and provided new fuel to calls to reform the court. For critics of the court, this week's news has heightened concern that Roe v. Wade is increasingly threatened by the conservative majority.

Comments / 0

Community Policy