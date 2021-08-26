Autism Community event planned for Janesville

A local woman with an Autistic child says many families are unaware of all the services offered in Rock County. Renae Bliss is organizing an information event complete with autism-related organizations, local vendors, and other resources in Janesville’s Fourth Ward Park from noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Bliss says having a child diagnosed with Autism can be overwhelming and it’s important to know a community of support exists. Janesville police will also be on hand. Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner says it’ll benefit officers to interact with families and those afflicted, to be better prepared to properly react during calls for service. The Centers for Disease Control reports almost two-percent of children in America have been diagnosed with some form of Autism.