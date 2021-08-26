SP: New York Fed Ex Driver Raped Teens in Hudson Valley, More Victims Likely

If you missed the massive air show in Orange County this past weekend you can check out these awesome pictures captured from the show. When I was a kid my dad would always take me to the local air shows. It was a cool bonding experience for the both of us. Looking back at it I'm glad that we both liked watching loud fighter jets and retired bombers from World War 2 fly over us rather than be stuck in some quiet fishing boat in the middle of nowhere with nothing to do but talk to each other. Could you imagine?