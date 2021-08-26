SP: New York Fed Ex Driver Raped Teens in Hudson Valley, More Victims Likely
A Fed Ex driver is accused of raping teens in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping more victims come forward. Late Wednesday, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Poughkeepsie barracks announced the arrest of 30-year-old Joshua J. Ginyard of Poughkeepsie for two counts of rape, two counts of criminal sexual act, two counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor, all felonies and forcible touching, a misdemeanor.wpdh.com
