EXPLAINER: What's happening with Afghanistan evacuations?

WASHINGTON — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest U.S. airlifts in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape. On Thursday, two explosions killed several people and injured dozens near the airport gates. U.S. officials said there were US personnel injured in the attack. The extent of those injuries continues to be unknown.