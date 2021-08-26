Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EXPLAINER: What's happening with Afghanistan evacuations?

By BEN FOX, JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press
WLKY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest U.S. airlifts in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape. On Thursday, two explosions killed several people and injured dozens near the airport gates. U.S. officials said there were US personnel injured in the attack. The extent of those injuries continues to be unknown.

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Visas#Afghan Refugees#Taliban#Time#American#Afghans#Nato#The White House#Human Rights Watch#Kurds#Iraqi#Yugoslavian#Albanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
MilitaryPosted by
WRAL News

Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency in Afghanistan that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. The departure of...
Militarynbcboston.com

Last Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America's Longest War

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Militaryktbb.com

Afghanistan updates: All US troops have departed, Pentagon says

Pentagon announces US troop withdrawal is complete in Afghanistan: ABC News Live. ABC News Live Special Report: Sec. Blinken on Afghanistan. Chaos has enveloped Kabul after Afghanistan’s government collapsed and the Taliban seized control, all but ending America’s 20-year campaign as it began: under Taliban rule. Officials said the terror...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Rockets Target U.S. Troops as Afghanistan Withdrawal Enters Final Stage

(Reuters) -U.S. anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at Kabul's airport early on Monday, a U.S. official said, as the United States rushed to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end its longest war. Having evacuated about 114,400 people, including foreign nationals and Afghans deemed...
MilitaryRebel Yell

The US military has left Afghanistan

(Kabul) The US military withdrew completely from Afghanistan overnight from Monday to Tuesday, leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban, their 20-year-old enemy, after the longest war in state history. Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 8:59 pm Updated Aug 30, 2021 at 4:48 pm. David FOX and...
WorldDetroit News

Meijer on CNN: 'Impossible to say' Afghanistan war was worth it

Reps. Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton once again defended their controversial trip to Kabul last week and condemned what they described in an interview with CNN Sunday morning as "some of the worst of American leadership" they had ever seen in handling the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Their statements came...
Militarythesfnews.com

Bombs And Gunfire Kill U.S. Troops In Afghanistan

UNITED STATES—The Pentagon confirmed a suicide bomber and gunfire by ISIS fighters killed 12 U.S. troops and 15 were injured along with an undisclosed number of Afghan civilians in an attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, August 26. According to General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the U.S....
MilitaryWNMT AM 650

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack planner in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, the military said, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians. President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that the United...

Comments / 0

Community Policy