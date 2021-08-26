Cancel
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplosive featherweight contenders will highlight the marquee Saturday night as Edson Barboza takes on Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze in Las Vegas. The main UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET and features a top-10 matchup in a loaded division. The ninth-ranked Barboza is seeing a career resurgence of sorts, as a two-fight win streak has put him back into the mix for potential title-shot consideration. He can take another step towards that goal with a win over the surging Chikadze, who is undefeated in six UFC appearances but still searching for a signature victory.

UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 35 video highlights: Giga Chikadze TKOs Edson Barboza

The UFC Vegas 35 main event was the setting where the company’s #10 rated featherweight, Giga Chikadze, took out the #9 rated, Edson Barboza, in the third round. The bulk of this fight took place on the feet, until it was almost over. After some back and forth across the first-two frames, Giga unloaded a frenzy of hard straights that badly hurt Barboza. After dropping Edson, Giga threatened with an anaconda and a D’arce choke, before ultimately standing up and finishing the fight with his strikes. What a crazy finishing sequence!
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Edson Barboza is shredded ahead of Giga Chikadze featherweight fight at UFC Vegas 35 (Photo)

UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza appears to be absolutely shredded ahead of his fight against Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35. Barboza, the longtime UFC lightweight contender, moved down to 145lbs last year for the first time in his UFC career. Although he lost a controversial split decision to Dan Ige in his featherweight debut, “Junior” bounced back with a decision win over Makwan Amirkhani, before knocking out Shane Burgos at UFC 262 in one of the best fights of 2021. With Barboza on a two-fight win streak and entrenched as one of the top-10 featherweights in the UFC, the promotion booked him against the red-hot Chikadze for the main event of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 event, in what should be an entertaining fight between strikers.
UFCufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Another month of action inside the Octagon comes to a close this weekend at the UFC APEX with a compelling and competitive fight card headlined by an explosive clash between featherweight strikers Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Joining the ranked standouts from the 145-pound weight class on Saturday’s bill are...
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 35 results – Barboza vs. Chikadze

We’re back at it again. The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday night, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s fight card is headlined by a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Complete UFC Vegas 35 results below:. Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+...
UFCufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

Saturday’s fight card wraps with banger in the featherweight division as Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze collide in an absolute gem of a contest. Barboza enters on a tidy two-fight winning streak, having rebounded from his debated split decision loss to Dan Ige last summer with a decision win over Makwan Amirkhani and a third-round stoppage victory over Shane Burgos earlier this year. The Brazilian veteran has shown no signs of slowing down or struggling with the move to the 145-pound ranks, and showed in May that he remains one of the most dangerous strikers south of welterweight.
UFCcombatpress.com

How Will Edson Barboza Handle A Fellow Kicker at UFC on ESPN 30?

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Edson Barboza has revived his career at featherweight. That may be a little unfair. As long as fans have known him, Barboza has always been a top-10 fighter, but that’s just how good he has looked since dropping down from lightweight. Over...
UFCESPN

UFC Fight Night takeaways: Giga Chikadze walks the walk with knockout of Edson Barboza

Giga Chikadze was out to prove a point in his first UFC main event. Facing one of the legends of the sport in Edson Barboza on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Chikadze displayed his striking prowess and stopped Barboza in the third round after a flurry of punches. The former kickboxing star is officially one to watch at featherweight and has title aspirations with a postfight callout of Max Holloway.
UFCMMA Fighting

Giga Chikadze doesn’t fear Edson Barboza’s flashy moves: ‘He’s done everything against way lower level strikers’

Giga Chikadze has long considered himself the best striker in the UFC’s featherweight division and he’s more than anxious to prove it. Following blistering knockouts in his past two fights including a brutal body shot finish over Cub Swanson in his most recent outing, the former kickboxer-turned-mixed martial artist was ultra-excited at the chance to face higher ranked competition, especially those opponents who consider themselves elite on the feet.
UFCblackchronicle.com

UFC viewers guide — Striking similarities in high-level matchup of Edson Barboza, Giga Chikadze

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze is a genuine, well-deserved, undisputable fire emoji. When the UFC first announced this 145-pound pairing, fight nerds around the world rejoiced on social media. It features world-class technique, skill, athleticism and power. There can be only one dark horse in each division, and the winner of this fight could assume that role at featherweight. The winner will be a scary matchup for anyone in the top five.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC on ESPN 30 Results: Giga Chikadze Beats Edson Barbosa on 3rd-Round TKO

Giga Chikadze passed another major test Saturday night, winning the main event of UFC on ESPN 30 with a third-round TKO win over Edson Barboza. The opening frame featured a lot of measuring up between the two strikers. Neither fighter was willing to commit too much as they each tried to get a read. However, Chikadze was the aggressor when strikes were thrown.
UFCufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

UFC returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas with a striking fans’ dream fight, as No. 9 ranked featherweight contender Edson Barboza clashes with No. 10 Giga Chikadze. Also on the card, The Return of the Ultimate Fighter middleweight and bantamweight tournament winners will be crowned. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA...
UFCESPN

Giga Chikadze crushes Edson Barboza in statement TKO victory

LAS VEGAS -- Giga Chikadze has declared himself the No. 1 striker in the UFC. The man might have a case. Chikadze (14-2) improved his UFC record to 7-0 on Saturday, as he knocked out Edson Barboza with strikes at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the third round. The featherweight contest headlined UFC Fight Night inside the Apex.
UFCuticaphoenix.net

UFC Fight Night Barboza vs

LAS VEGAS — Edson Barboza feels like he’s close. The UFC’s No. 9-ranked featherweight has never fought for a championship but believes he is just two wins away from finally realizing that opportunity. He’s got a tough one ahead of him on Saturday, in the form of a five-round main event against No. 10-ranked Giga Chikadze inside the Apex.
UFCSherdog

Matches to Make After UFC on ESPN 30

The finely tuned weaponry wielded by Giga Chikadze—all of it buoyed by speed, power and technique—was too much to bear for his latest victim in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s dog-eat-dog featherweight division. Chikadze wiped out former Ring of Combat champion Edson Barboza with punches in the third round of their...

