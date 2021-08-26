UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks
Explosive featherweight contenders will highlight the marquee Saturday night as Edson Barboza takes on Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze in Las Vegas. The main UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET and features a top-10 matchup in a loaded division. The ninth-ranked Barboza is seeing a career resurgence of sorts, as a two-fight win streak has put him back into the mix for potential title-shot consideration. He can take another step towards that goal with a win over the surging Chikadze, who is undefeated in six UFC appearances but still searching for a signature victory.www.cbssports.com
