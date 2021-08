Relations between the U.S. and Canada have always been fairly friendly, but it seems things have been heating up over which menu items are offered to one but not both. First, there was the Popeyes' chicken sandwich which arrived in Canada much later than America (via The Star). Of course, Canadian Costco food courts got chicken sandwiches that the U.S. didn't. Plus, a distinctly Canadian flavor of ice cream — orange and black licorice ice cream known as Tiger Tail — never made it to the U.S. either.