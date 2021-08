Indoor dining? Outdoor dining? Vaccine mandates? As the rules and guidelines for dining continuously evolve, it can be hard to keep track of how to go and safely enjoy a meal. In some cities and states, proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. And in others, well, implementing any sort of COVID-19 related entry rules could result in getting an establishment’s liquor license yanked. Thankfully, you don’t need to become public health expert to navigate the precarious world of dining out, thanks to OpenTable.