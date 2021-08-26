Cancel
Public Health

Two workers from same day care center die from COVID on same day, Georgia coroner says

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Georgia day care workers found dead over the weekend were battling COVID-19, according to the coroner’s office. Manequeia Freeman and Leslia McClain died at their respective homes on Sunday, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told McClatchy News on Thursday. Both were found by next of kin, Futch said, and Statesboro officers were called to conduct a wellness check at one of the women’s homes.

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 50

State
Georgia State
Georgia State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 South Georgia teachers die of COVID-19 just 1 day apart

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Families, friends and coworkers in South Georgia are mourning two beloved teachers who died just days apart from each other. Both had COVID-19. Hahira Elementary School posted on Facebook on Aug. 19 that teacher Brian Mainor died the previous day at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. The 51-year-old had been teaching at the school for 29 years.
Georgia State
WSB Radio

29-year-old father, Georgia corrections agent dies of COVID-19

PERRY, Ga. — A 29-year-old father and special agent with the Georgia Department of Corrections has died of COVID-19, his family reported Saturday. Nick Boutwell, of Perry, Georgia, died Friday after battling the virus for over a month. His 1-year-old daughter, Rylee, was hospitalized but recovered. Boutwell’s wife, Lacy Boutwell,...
Florida State
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: More Than 1000 Die From COVID In Four Days

Pediatric COVID-19 Admissions Rise Again In Florida. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — More than 1,000 people have died in Florida hospitals from COVID-19 over the past four days. The United States Department of Health and Human Services, which reports numbers each day, says 290 […] The article FLORIDA: More Than 1000 Die From COVID In Four Days appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Texas State

Two unborn babies die after their unvaccinated moms got COVID, Texas officials say

Two unborn babies died after their unvaccinated mother’s contracted COVID-19, Texas health officials reported. The women were 29 and 23 weeks along in their pregnancies, respectively, the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District announced Friday. The deaths of their unborn children are considered to be “COVID-19 related fetal...
KCTV 5

Mom speaks out after 17-year-old football player dies from COVID-19

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) -- As the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads in Georgia, it's not just adults getting sick from the virus. Tosha Nettles never imagined her life would take such a terrible turn in a matter of days. Nettles said her 17-year-old son Tyler was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 23, 9-days later he passed away.
Florida State

Florida funeral director buries two of his own friends on same day, says no funerals available for weeks due to COVID

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – These are difficult times for so many, especially funeral directors. They see the devastation COVID-19 can cause, and they see it up close and personal. Wayne Bright says Florida funeral directors are trying their very best right now, working around the clock, seven days a week. He is also quick to point out, there’s simply not enough time or space to bury every victim of this virus.
Shreveport, LA

Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19

Staffing issues and low COVID-19 vaccination rates are causing more stress for rural hospitals. BESE board adjourns meeting early as audience refuses to wear masks. Wednesday’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting in Louisiana was continuously interrupted by outbursts from people in the audience. National. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield.
Shreveport, LA

Family sues after mother dies of COVID-19

SHREVEPORT -- A family is suing a nursing home for their mother dying of COVID-19. Archie Diggs, Latonya Becknell Flowers and Calvin Diggs, on behalf of the estate of Annie Lee Becknell, filed a complaint on April 20 in Caddo Parish District Court against Irving Place Associates LP d.b.a. Highland Place Rehab and Nursing Center (HPRNC). The defendant recently removed the case to federal court.

