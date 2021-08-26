Cancel
Knox County, IL

Clague not seeking another term as Knox County Sheriff

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 4 days ago

Knox County Sheriff David Clague says he won’t seek another term in office in 2022. That means next year will cap off a nearly 50-year career in local law enforcement for the 5-term Democrat. This also follows Wednesday’s announcement that Jack Harlan, a detective and K9 handler with the department,...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD arrest pair for drugs after traffic stop.

On Wednesday, August 25th, while on routine patrol, Galesburg Police were alerted to a loud and defective muffler in the area of East Second Street and South Chambers Street. Police initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled into the Hi-Lo Grocery parking lot. The driver was identified as 37-year old Justin Stokes of Galesburg. The passenger refused to identify himself, but officers were familiar with 60-year old Kevin Smith of Smithfield from previous encounters. Officers conducted a free air sniff test with a K9 officer – which alerted them to illegal narcotics in the vehicle. A baggie of what later field-tested positive for methamphetamine was located in the center console of the vehicle. Stokes told officers the meth was Smith’s. Smith told officers the meth belonged to Stokes. An empty hypodermic needle found in the vehicle was also found. Both Smith and Stokes were arrested, charged with Possession of Meth less than 5 grams, and taken to the Knox County Jail.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man admits he was “not fit to drive” gets arrested for DUI.

Just before 1:00 am on Thursday, August 26th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Monmouth Boulevard in reference to reports of a vehicle driving down the middle of the road and in the wrong lane of traffic. Officers made contact with the driver, 19-year old Adam Stewart of Galesburg, in the 500 block of McClure Street. Stewart was emitting a strong alcoholic odor, was sweating heavily, and had vomit down the front of him. Stewart told officers he was “chilling” in the parking lot, according to police reports, because he consumed several Truly’s Seltzers and was not fit to drive. After a field sobriety test that indicated signs of impairment, Stewart provided a breath sample of .224 BAC – nearly three times the legal limit. His BAC back at the Public Safety Building .206. Stewart was charged with DUI A2 and DUI A1 for a BAC over .08.
Knoxville, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Swanson’s Fire Protection bill signed into law

A virtual bill-signing ceremony was held last week signing into law a bill sponsored by Alpha Representative Dan Swanson, ensuring more consideration for those affected by the involuntary fire district consolidation or the closing of a fire station. The bill, HB 37-63, was an initiative of the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts to ensure that the growing trend of consolidations will not have a negative impact on response time and that a study is given looking at response time changes. The bill received unanimous support in both the Illinois House and in the Senate and Representative Swanson said that he appreciates the Governors support in ensuring rural residents are not disproportionately negatively affected by fire station closures. Joining Swanson in the virtual bill-signing was Trustee of the Knoxville Fire Protection District and former State Representative Don Moffit and Senate Sponsor Neil Anderson.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Tuesday, August 17th, Galesburg Police were notified by the Rock Island Police Department that a Chevrolet Truck was in the Galesburg area that had been reported stolen and had been fraudulently obtained. Officers responded to the Locust Street residence and observed the vehicle to be parked in a way that would obstruct the view of it from the general public. Officers are very familiar with the residence – due to numerous weekly calls and arrests made of family members that live there. The vehicle was now registered to 28-year old Luciano Cantu of Galesburg. According to police reports, during the service of the search warrant, numerous members of the Cantu family attempted to distract officers to lure them into an altercation. Several members of the family attempted to intimidate officers and regain entry to the residence. Officers retrieved the stolen vehicle and notified the vehicle’s owner. Luciano Cantu was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after spitting and trying to fight officers at the Police Department.

Around 11:00pm on Wednesday, August 11th, Galesburg Police were alerted to a male subject in the Public Safety Building lobby banding on the glass windows. Officers attempted to make contact via the intercom system, and the subject began yelling at officers – spitting on the window at one point. The subject, 62-year old Roger Wayne Edwardson of Galesburg, was yelling that he wanted to fight a law enforcement official and to “call the meat wagon,” according to police reports. Meanwhile, officers had been dispatched to Edwardson’s residence after he called 911 several times claiming a woman was harassing him – calling 911 dispatchers several obscenities in the process. Officers entered the lobby and attempted to detain Edwardson who began resisting officers and went limp at one point – striking his head on the corner of a counter. As officers, GHAS, and Galesburg Fire personnel attempted to treat the laceration on his head, Edwardson continued to kick and spit at them. He was eventually transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment then on to the Knox County Jail. Edwardson was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting a Peace Officer.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating third break-in to Elks Lodge in less than a month

The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins at the Elks Lodge at 16-40 North Henderson Street in Galesburg. Earlier this year, on January 15th, the AFL-CIO Trades and Labor Hall which shares a building with the Elks Lodge suffered a break-in and was heavily trashed vandalized. This was the third break-in at the Elks Lodge in less than a month. Sometime between Thursday, August 12th, and Friday, August 13th last week, someone gained entry to the Elks Lodge through a window and stole around $460 in cash. Another break-in occurred the following night, but nothing appeared to be missing. It appeared to investigating officers that thieves attempted to gain access to the Lodge’s safe but weren’t successful during each break-in. Cash was taken from a vinyl bank bag as well as from a coffee can that sits on top of the bar, according to police reports. Thieves also attempted to gain entry to the Union Hall by punching through the drywall of a shared wall – but was unsuccessful. GPD believes the three break-ins are related and the investigation is ongoing.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after becoming violent at Best Western.

Around 2:30 in the morning on Sunday, August 16th Galesburg Police were dispatched to the Best Western in Galesburg after a male subject came into the hotel stating another male subject, whom he had been traveling with, was going to kill him. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with 52-year old Robert King of Galesburg who was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot blaring loud music. Officers attempted to speak with King numerous times, but King repeatedly yelled obscenities and giving officers the middle finger, according to police reports. King eventually exited the vehicle, charged at police, and shoved an officer. King then began to struggle with police – refusing to comply. Officers were forced to spray King with mace, which had little effect – eventually getting him to comply with the use of a taser. King was in possession of 5 Oxycodone pills. The victim told police that he and King had attended a concert and were trying to get a hotel room. He said King eventually became violent and attempted to force the victim into his vehicle threatening to kill him. King was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Abingdon, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

A-Town school board rejects Governor’s mask mandate

Masks will be optional in the Abingdon-Avon School District. The District 276 Board of Education voted unanimously to reject Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate, going against legal advice given to them and the recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Mike Curry. “I made the recommendation based on legal advice from the board’s...

