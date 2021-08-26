Clague not seeking another term as Knox County Sheriff

Around 2:30 in the morning on Sunday, August 16th Galesburg Police were dispatched to the Best Western in Galesburg after a male subject came into the hotel stating another male subject, whom he had been traveling with, was going to kill him. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with 52-year old Robert King of Galesburg who was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot blaring loud music. Officers attempted to speak with King numerous times, but King repeatedly yelled obscenities and giving officers the middle finger, according to police reports. King eventually exited the vehicle, charged at police, and shoved an officer. King then began to struggle with police – refusing to comply. Officers were forced to spray King with mace, which had little effect – eventually getting him to comply with the use of a taser. King was in possession of 5 Oxycodone pills. The victim told police that he and King had attended a concert and were trying to get a hotel room. He said King eventually became violent and attempted to force the victim into his vehicle threatening to kill him. King was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.