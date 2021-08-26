Cancel
Commerce City, CO

Review – The Hella Mega Tour Was A Helluva Time

By Kori Hazel
303magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’re still alive,” the words from Billy Joe Armstrong reverberated throughout Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, hanging over the fanfare, like fog in the night sky. The cheers of tens of thousands of attendees collectively exhaling a year of delay and rejoicing in a long-awaited return greeted his words with no shortage of enthusiasm. Though the times have felt increasingly unstable nowadays, Armstong’s words felt like a reprieve, one that he allowed us to keep, at least for the night. As he repeated it, time after time, letting it sink in, the weight of his words growing heavier and heavier. The good ole rock show was nothing to take for granted anymore, it was the gift of a moment — the time of our lives, or perhaps a singular time of our lives, but that in and of itself was worth celebrating. On the “Hella Mega Tour,” the mere fact that we were together and alive, was a celebration, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, the mainstays of the Hella Mega Tour were the icing on the cake.

303magazine.com

Music
