Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Two workers from same day care center die from COVID on same day, Georgia coroner says

By ORDER REPRINT
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Georgia day care workers found dead over the weekend were battling COVID-19, according to the coroner’s office. Manequeia Freeman and Leslia McClain died at their respective homes on Sunday, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told McClatchy News on Thursday. Both were found by next of kin, Futch said, and Statesboro officers were called to conduct a wellness check at one of the women’s homes.

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Day Care Center#Sugar And Spice#Covid#Mcclatchy News#Statesboro#The Peach State#Georgians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 South Georgia teachers die of COVID-19 just 1 day apart

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Families, friends and coworkers in South Georgia are mourning two beloved teachers who died just days apart from each other. Both had COVID-19. Hahira Elementary School posted on Facebook on Aug. 19 that teacher Brian Mainor died the previous day at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. The 51-year-old had been teaching at the school for 29 years.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: More Than 1000 Die From COVID In Four Days

Pediatric COVID-19 Admissions Rise Again In Florida. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — More than 1,000 people have died in Florida hospitals from COVID-19 over the past four days. The United States Department of Health and Human Services, which reports numbers each day, says 290 […] The article FLORIDA: More Than 1000 Die From COVID In Four Days appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Public HealthWBNS 10TV Columbus

Mother, COVID nurse dies from rare condition during childbirth

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Tony Plunkett said he wanted people to remember his wife's story, not remember her as a statistic. Doreen and Tony were married for 12 years, sharing TikTok videos, laughs and conversation. 2020 tested the Plunkett family. Doreen pursued a career as a traveling nurse, which took...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
KCTV 5

Mom speaks out after 17-year-old football player dies from COVID-19

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) -- As the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads in Georgia, it's not just adults getting sick from the virus. Tosha Nettles never imagined her life would take such a terrible turn in a matter of days. Nettles said her 17-year-old son Tyler was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 23, 9-days later he passed away.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...

Comments / 4

Community Policy