‘Firestarter’s Michael Greyeyes Signs First-Look Deal With Blumhouse

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that actor and director Michael Greyeyes has inked a first look deal to develop film projects with Blumhouse .

Greyeyes stars in Blumhouse/Weed Road Pictures/Universal’s upcoming re-imagination of Stephen King’s Firestarter as Rainbird, a relentless powerful man who has been pushed into a violent life. Keith Thomas is directing the pic off Scott Teems’ script who will also EP.

Greyeyes received rave reviews from critics for his gripping portrayal of Makwa/Michael, in Wild Indian , the feature debut by writer/director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr, which premiered in competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film will be released theatrically and on VOD in September. This Spring, he starred opposite Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding in the new Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls , co-created and executive produced by Helms, Mike Schur ( Parks and Recreation, The Good Place ) and Sierra Teller Ornelas. The series, which was renewed for a second season, is set in a small town in upstate New York and the Native American reservation it borders. He also appeared in the second season of the Apple+ Original mystery drama series Home Before Dark .

Greyeyes starred in HBO’s anthology series True Detective opposite Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, and the HBO limited series, I Know This Much Is True , opposite Mark Ruffalo. He also starred in the independent horror film, Blood Quantum , written and directed by Mi’gmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, which featured an Indigenous cast. Other feature credits include the Disney+ live-action film, Togo , about two of the key figures in the 1925 Nome Serum Run, and Woman Walks Ahead , where he starred alongside Jessica Chastain and Sam Rockwell, in A24 and DirecTV’s western drama. He has appeared in numerous feature films, including Terence Malick’s The New World , directed by Terrence Malick, Skipped Parts, Passchendaele and Dance Me Outside , directed by Bruce McDonald.

Born and raised in Canada, Greyeyes is Nêhiyaw (Plains Cree) from the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. In 2010, Greyeyes founded a Canadian non-profit theatre organization, Signal Theatre, a company that explores intercultural and transdisciplinary live performance. He serves as the Artistic Director for the theatre.

Greyeyes is represented by TalentWorks, The Artist Representation Company and Mills Kaplan Entertainment.