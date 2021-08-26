Twitter Is Freaking Out Over This Incredible Spiderman Cake Save

You'd think the most important element of a cake is whether it tastes delicious, but in fact, the dessert's appearance has recently been more relevant. We're not talking about fancy multi-tiered cakes but instead, the incredibly realistic cakes that have been trending on the internet over the past year. Sure, a cake that looks like anything but cake is pretty nifty, but it seems that the trend has gone a little too far. In the summer of 2020, the editor of "Know Your Meme" Don Caldwell, was already telling NBC News that the realistic cake trend was on its way out. The meme expert (yes that's a real description), pointed out that the trend had become so widespread, declaring, "I think the basic sentiment is if your parents know what the meme is, it's dead."