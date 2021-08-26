Twitter Is Freaking Out Over This Incredible Spiderman Cake Save

Cancel
Twitter Is Freaking Out Over This Incredible Spiderman Cake

By Boshika Gupta
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trust the internet to come up with interesting content for everyone. Recently, an image went viral on Twitter as people noticed the unusual picture and started raving about it. The subject of the photo? A Spiderman cake. The tweet reads, "Thank you Spiderman for saving my son's cake." The image that is attached to the text shows a tiny Spiderman that looks like he's saving the lopsided cake from crumbling in the box.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

