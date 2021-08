NYDJ has been in the comfort game for 18 years with its stretch denim fabrications, and now it’s applying that know-how to a new category. The women’s lifestyle brand just bowed is first women’s footwear collection available for wholesale. “As a brand founded on fit first, it was important that our footwear category encompass our core values of comfort and style,” said Steve Morales, NYDJ vice president of marketing. “Similar to the philosophy behind our denim, our footwear will never compromise comfort for style or style for comfort. Our goal is to inspire confidence through great-fitting, stylish products.” The 9-piece collection, available in...