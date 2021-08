NEW YORK (PIX11) — A would-be thief was caught on video with his pants down after he knocked down a man on a Brooklyn street in an attempted robbery, the NYPD said. It happened around 2:40 p.m. back on July 12 when the unidentified man knocked a 25-year-old man to the ground near the corner of 54th Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park, according to police. The attacker began to punch the victim while attempting to steal his cash, authorities said.