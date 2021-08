Google-owned Fitbit appears to be readying an update to its Charge fitness tracker lineup, based on a leaked video and renders of the wearable shared online. With a price tag said to be $179, the Fitbit Charge 5 will be $50 more expensive than the current Charge 4, but there are some obvious hardware changes on the way that have more in common with the Fitbit luxe, not least being a full-color rounded display that traces the curve of the ergonomic wrist strap.