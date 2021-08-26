Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

International Dividend ETF Has Lots of Tailwinds

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith dividends perking up around the world, income-starved investors are reminded that there are some compelling payout opportunities in ex-U.S. developed markets. On that note, the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEArca: IDOG) is ready for some time in the spotlight. IDOG, which tracks the S-Network International Sector Dividend Dogs Index, yields 3.50%, or 125 basis points more than the MSCI EAFE Index.

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etfs#Index Fund#Idog#Alps#Japanese#European#Iqdy#Proshares Msci#Cboe#Efad#Dwx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
MarketsPosted by
GOBankingRates

10 ETF Myths Debunked

The first modern-day mutual fund was launched in 1924, offering investors an easy way to own a professionally managed portfolio. Until the fairly recent past, these types of funds dominated the...
Stocksetftrends.com

Three Global X ETFs With Built-in Risk Management

Investors can use options to hedge their positions, but it can be a complex affair. As such, three ETFs from Global X employ options in their funds as a built-in risk management component. Utilizing options can allow an investor to take the inverse of their current position if markets go...
Stocksinvesting.com

This Snubbed International Fund Ignores China, Pays Monthly 8% Dividends

Overbought stock markets—and pathetic 1% dividends—here in the US just might have you tempted to look overseas for higher payouts. It’s a smart move. After all, plenty of countries offer investors higher dividends than America. For example, the yield on the FTSE 100 index, which consists of the 100 biggest companies on the London Stock Exchange by market cap, is 3.4% today, nearly triple the average S&P 500 payout of 1.3%.
Industryetftrends.com

ARKX Angling Its Way to Space ETF Leadership

Home to $627 million in assets under management, the ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (ARKX) is undoubtedly one of 2021’s most successful new exchange traded funds. Making that number all the more impressive is the fact that ARKX is just five months old. With that success, however, has come some criticism asserting that ARKX isn’t as “spacey” as it should be. Those critiques increased after the fund liquidated its position in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) ahead of that company’s recent successful space flight, which sent the stock soaring.
Marketsetftrends.com

Bonds Are Surpassing Gold as Preferred Safe Haven Asset

While equities have been heading downwards, it’s not gold that investors have been flocking to as of late. Bonds have been the preferred safe haven asset thus far this year. Even as the 60-40 stock-bond portfolio split is coming out of favor with advisors, it doesn’t mean that bonds have fallen to the wayside completely. When market turbulence like inflation fears and rising COVID cases have racked the markets, bonds have been the go-to asset.
Stocksetftrends.com

Bullish Traders on the S&P 500 Could Expect More Strength Ahead

An uptick in COVID-19 cases isn’t holding the S&P 500 down the way it did last year, which is strengthening the Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 3X Shares ETF (SPXL). This strength could continue through the rest of the year, unless the pandemic spirals out of control. However, with the push for more vaccinations and booster shot developments underway, the pathways could open up for more highs in the S&P 500.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

Dividend stocks have a knack for running circles around their non-dividend-paying peers. Between their superior payouts and share-price appreciation potential, these dividend stocks can make income seekers richer. There are a lot of ways to make money on Wall Street. But if there's one common theme among the best-performing portfolios,...
Economyetftrends.com

Municipal Bonds Are the Apple of Fixed Income Investors’ Eyes

Fixed income investors can’t get enough of municipal bonds, putting exchange traded funds (ETFs) like the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) in focus. Even in the current challenging rate environment, investors aren’t thinking twice about picking up municipal bond exposure. “The yield on the S&P Municipal Bond Index this summer...
Marketsetftrends.com

China Internet Company Charm Offensive Could Fuel ETF Gains

One of the most prominent stories involving international equities is the slump of Chinese internet stocks (among others in that country) prompted by heavy-handed regulatory policies by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ), which tracks the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, and other exchange...
Stocksetftrends.com

QQQA Picks the Best Momentum Companies as the Nasdaq Continues to Hit Records

The Nasdaq closed at another record high on Wednesday as markets continue to ride the bevy of boosts from recent favorable government approvals, reports The Wall Street Journal. Full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine combined with Congress moving to vote on the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill in September had markets moving in positive directions.
Marketsetftrends.com

Bonding Over Fixed Income: Beyond ESG Ratings and Labels

High net worth investors are increasingly demanding ESG solutions from their financial advisors. But how do you fill that need when it comes to the fixed income side of the portfolio? In this comprehensive 1-hour webinar, we’ll explore why an active approach to sustainable investing may be the key to escaping the broad-brush approach of just chasing “green bonds.” The fixed income experts at MacKay Shields, sub-advisor for several IndexIQ ETFs, and ETF Trends will explore the current marketplace, what investors should be looking for from their external fixed income managers, and ways in which asset managers can add value.
Stocksetftrends.com

This May Be the Start of a Strong Rebound for the Turkey ETF

Turkey’s country-specific exchange traded fund has enjoyed a great bump, with Turkish equities coming off their best month of the year, and this emerging market could have more room to run. The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NasdaqGM: TUR) increased nearly 11.0% over the past month, but it is still down...
Stocksetftrends.com

Companies Are Gobbling up Bitcoin at Rapid Rate

More companies are holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. In fact, corporations doing just that account for a significant chunk of mined bitcoin, and that could be a long-ranging positive for exchange traded funds, including the VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP). DAPP, which is one of this year’s rookie...
Stocksetftrends.com

Ouch! Plunging Chinese Stocks Lag U.S. Equities by 32% in 2021

Rallying American stocks outperform plunging Chinese equities by 32.4% so far this year. There’s a record-breaking chasm opening up between American and Chinese stocks this year. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is outperforming large-cap Chinese stocks by 32.4%, as of August 24. It is, by far, the largest year-to-date...
Stocksetftrends.com

Familiar Groups Increase Footprints in Low Vol ETF

For all the glum talk about low volatility strategies and exchange traded funds, nearly eight months into the year, the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is achieving its objective of reduced volatility while still delivering an admirable gain of 14.16%, as of Aug. 23. While that performance lags...
Businessetftrends.com

dividend channel

Dividends Keep Soaring, Flirt with Pre-Pandemic Highs. 4 Dividend-Boosting REIT ETFs to Thrive in Uncertain Times. Seeing the Emerging Markets Forest Through China’s Trees. Cheap Stocks Are Still Available in This International Dividend ETF. By. How to Identify the Most Durable Dividends. By. ETF of the Week: The SmartETFs Dividend...
Stocksetftrends.com

Tesla AI Capabilities Underpin Allure of This ETF

Over the course of its nearly seven years on the market, the vaunted ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK) has often been viewed as a “Tesla ETF” due to its consistently holding one of the largest weights to Elon Musk’s electric vehicle juggernaut among ETFs. Indeed, ARKK has a 10.57% weight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy