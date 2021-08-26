International Dividend ETF Has Lots of Tailwinds

High net worth investors are increasingly demanding ESG solutions from their financial advisors. But how do you fill that need when it comes to the fixed income side of the portfolio? In this comprehensive 1-hour webinar, we’ll explore why an active approach to sustainable investing may be the key to escaping the broad-brush approach of just chasing “green bonds.” The fixed income experts at MacKay Shields, sub-advisor for several IndexIQ ETFs, and ETF Trends will explore the current marketplace, what investors should be looking for from their external fixed income managers, and ways in which asset managers can add value.