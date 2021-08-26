Cancel
Skyrim Memes For A Ten-Year-Old Game That Are Still Relevant Somehow

By MinWage
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
For some reason we keep coming back to this friggin' game. Maybe it's because it's just that good? Maybe it's because our lives are just that empty of meaning? Maybe it's because we'll lie to ourselves that we'll finally do a mage build instead of falling into stealth archery like we always do, the pull stronger than gravity. For some more funny garbage about a game that would be in 4th grade by now, here are some Elder Scrolls Memes that are as Tamriel as it gets.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

