Skyrim Memes For A Ten-Year-Old Game That Are Still Relevant Somehow

Bored with hundreds of visits to the same location in your favorite game? This small channel on YouTube will enable you to fall in love with them all over again. Have you ever wondered what Skyrim or The Wild Hunt would look like with a D&D camera?. If so, I have good news for you. Increasingly popular content creator by the handle Flurdeh, responsible for a series such as "The Beauty of Video Games". "The Beauty of Video Games" (in which he focuses on showing the beauty of the environment of virtual worlds and characters living in them), also asked himself this question. The result of his work are 3D landscapes from popular titles, turned into charming, moving dioramas. These creations were even admired on Twitter by Pawel Sasko (lead quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077).