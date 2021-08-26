Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Beatles: Details on New ‘Let It Be’ Reissue

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles have announced a new reissue of their Let It Be album, which coincides with the three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back. Due out October 15, the Let It Be reissue, produced by Giles Martin, will be available in the following formats:. –Standard CD. –Standard LP. –Deluxe 2 CD.

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Reissue#Poetry#Music History#Super Deluxe 4 Lp#Wind Fire#R B#Apple Corps#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicNew York Post

Meet Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones drummer who may replace Charlie Watts

Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones may have found a replacement: Steve Jordan. Jordan, 64, was already filling in — at Watts’ request — following recent surgery the legendary drummer received that required him to take time off to recuperate. Two weeks ago, Mick Jagger said Jordan would sub in as Watts recovered, adding that he “looked forward” to Watts’ return — but that never came.
Musicwcsx.com

Eric Clapton Releases New Protest Song ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton, who’s been very vocal against various coronavirus pandemic measures, has released another protest song titled “This Has Gotta Stop.”. The track can be heard below and features the following lyrics:. “This has gotta stop. Enough is enough. I can’t take this BS any longer. It’s gone far enough.
MusicPosted by
GOBankingRates

What is Eric Clapton’s Net Worth?

British rock star and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the bestselling musicians in history and has amassed a net worth of $450 million after six decades on stage and in the recording...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Dear Prudence’: The Story Behind The Beatles’ Song

Over the end of the Esher demo of “Dear Prudence,” John Lennon can be heard explaining the origin of the song: “No one was to know that sooner or later she was to go completely berserk under the care of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. All the people around her were very worried about the girl because she was going insane. So we sang to her.” The girl in question was Prudence Farrow, the 19-year-old sister of American actress Mia Farrow. During the stay, Prudence had locked herself away in her hut at the ashram in Rishikesh, India, where she and her sister were studying Transcendental Meditation alongside The Beatles, Donovan, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love, and others. She was meditating far longer than anybody else, and the others were beginning to worry about her state of mind.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Musicians We’ve Lost in 2021

The year 2020 was brutal. The Covid-19 pandemic took from us many musical greats, preying especially hard on the elders of the community. But even without the virus, it was a tough year. So far, we are sad to say, 2021 isn’t looking much brighter. Already, many luminaries within the...
MusicStereogum

Patti Smith – “Blame It On The Sun” (Stevie Wonder Cover)

Patti Smith has released a new live EP, the latest installment of Spotify and Electric Lady Studios’ Live At Electric Lady series also featuring Japanese Breakfast, Faye Webster, Bleachers, and more. Smith’s seven-track EP includes a number of her own songs in addition to covers of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It On The Sun.”
Public Healthwvli927.com

Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called “This Has Gotta Stop.”. On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
MusicNME

The Beatles announce new special edition re-release of ‘Let It Be’

A new special edition of The Beatles’ final studio album ‘Let It Be’ has been announced. Originally released in May 1970, the classic record includes such songs as ‘Get Back’, ‘The Long and Winding Road’ and ‘For You Blue’. ‘Let It Be’ is now set to be celebrated on October...
Rock Music940wfaw.com

Report: The Tracklisting To The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Box Set Leaked

The contents to the Beatles' upcoming Let It Be box set have evidently been leaked, with the full tracklisting and graphics now online. According to the reliable website, The Daily Beatle, the “Super Deluxe” version features six discs — a remastered version of the album, outtakes, a Blu-ray mix of Let It Be, and engineer Glyn Johns' original 1969 mix of the scrapped original album titled Get Back.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts With New Video

Charlie Watts is being mourned by the music world. With news of the passing of the Rolling Stones’ drumming legend, tributes are pouring in from fellow musicians and entertainers. News of Watts’ death at age 80 on August 24, 2021, was announced by the Rolling Stones at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Community Policy