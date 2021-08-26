GOOD CAUSES

SPCA Florida is participating in Clear the Shelters 2021 Campaign through Sunday, Sept. 19, with adoptions by appointment, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Half-off adoption fees will be offered at all locations for all cats, kittens and kennel large dogs. All pets are fully vetted, vaccinated and microchipped. Call 863-577-4615 or go to https://www.spcaflorida.org/adoptionappointment for an appointment. Locations include SPCA Florida Campus, 5850 Brannen Road S., Lakeland; Orlando Cat Café, 532 Cagan Park Ave., Clermont; PetSmart Lakeland, 919 Lakeland Park Center Drive, Lakeland; Petsense, 5291 U.S. 98 S., Lakeland; and Petco, 4139 U.S. 98 N., Lakeland.