TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, on Tuesday (Aug. 17) via HYBE and Republic Records. The K-pop boy band released the original album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, in May, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales and World Albums tallies in June and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The official reissue features three new songs: "LO$ER=LOvER;" the first track dedicated to their MOA fanbase, "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari);" and the Emocore Mix of "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori.