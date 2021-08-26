Cancel
Celebrities

With Two Words, Kristen Stewart Transforms Into Princess Diana in First Spencer Trailer

By Samantha Schnurr
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster. With just two words, Kristen Stewart is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. After months of teaser photos for the upcoming Pablo Larraín-directed biopic Spencer, fans can finally see the actress in action as Princess Diana in the first teaser trailer for the film. While it's only just over a minute long, the new footage, released on Thursday, Aug. 26, sets the stage for what fans can expect from the project—and from Stewart, who was tasked with transforming into the beloved late Princess of Wales.

