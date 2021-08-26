Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Gil Birmingham Among 11 Cast in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' at FX on Hulu
The FX on Hulu series adaptation of “Under the Banner of Heaven” has set its main cast. Sam Worthington (“Avatar,” “Clash of the Titans”), Denise Gough (“Andor,” “Angels in America”), Wyatt Russell (“The Falcon and the Winter Solider,” “Lodge 49”), Billy Howle (“The Serpent,” “Outlaw King”), Gil Birmingham (“Yellowstone,” “Hell or High Water”), Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify,” “The Great Gatsby”), Rory Culkin (“Waco,” “Halston”), Seth Numrich (“Turn: Washington’s Spies,” “Homeland”), Chloe Pirrie (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Troy: Fall of a City”), Sandra Seacat (“You Don’t Know Jack,” “Enlightened”), and Christopher Heyerdahl (“Them,” “Hell on Wheels”) have all joined the drama series alongside previously announced series leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.www.sfgate.com
