Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Gil Birmingham Among 11 Cast in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' at FX on Hulu

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FX on Hulu series adaptation of “Under the Banner of Heaven” has set its main cast. Sam Worthington (“Avatar,” “Clash of the Titans”), Denise Gough (“Andor,” “Angels in America”), Wyatt Russell (“The Falcon and the Winter Solider,” “Lodge 49”), Billy Howle (“The Serpent,” “Outlaw King”), Gil Birmingham (“Yellowstone,” “Hell or High Water”), Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify,” “The Great Gatsby”), Rory Culkin (“Waco,” “Halston”), Seth Numrich (“Turn: Washington’s Spies,” “Homeland”), Chloe Pirrie (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Troy: Fall of a City”), Sandra Seacat (“You Don’t Know Jack,” “Enlightened”), and Christopher Heyerdahl (“Them,” “Hell on Wheels”) have all joined the drama series alongside previously announced series leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Billy Howle
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Brian Grazer
Person
Halston
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Denise Gough
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Rory Culkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variety Based#Caa#Uta#Independent Talent Group#Tapestry#Innovative Artists#Red Management#Imagine Television#Aggregate Films#Fx Productions#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Marvel: Wyatt Russell and Andrew Garfield end their era as superheroes

The world of superheroes is hard to beat and Marvel he knows. Well, not for nothing has it become one of the most successful franchises in recent times. And, for that same reason, all those who have passed through his studio have already been marked by his performances. Such is the case of personalities like Andrew Garfield, who was Peter Parker in the saga of The Amazing Spider-Man.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Josh Duhamel Joins Renee Zellweger in NBC True Crime Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Josh Duhamel will star opposite Renee Zellweger in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.” The series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger). Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria’s defense attorney. Duhamel most recently starred in the Netflix original series “Jupiter’s Legacy” based on the comic series of the same name. His other TV roles include “Unsolved: The Murders...
TV SeriesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Kidman, McCarthy among Hulu dramedy's 'Strangers'

They may be “Nine Perfect Strangers” but their lives are anything but. In the so-named Hulu dramedy series from David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) and John-Henry Butterworth (“Ford v Ferrari”) that begins streaming Wednesday they're all guests at Tranquillum, a high-end California health-and-wellness resort. Among them are Frances (Melissa...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Thing About Pam’: Judy Greer & Katy Mixon Join NBC Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer and Katy Mixon are set as leads opposite Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel on NBC/Blumhouse’s limited series The Thing About Pam. Based on a true-crime phenomenon — the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that was featured on Dateline NBC — The Thing About Pam is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. The series, currently in pre-production and casting, is based on the murder of Faria (played by Mixon) that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction later was overturned....
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Interview with the Vampire: Sam Reid Cast as Lestat in AMC TV Series

Interview with the Vampire now has its lead. Sam Reid has been cast as Lestat in the television series coming to AMC, per Variety. Reid has appeared in The Hunting (shown above), The Astronaut Wives Club, and other series. Tom Cruise and Stuart Townsend played the character in movies on the big screen.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on Hulu: Premiere Date, Time, Cast, and More

If you’re skeptical about the world of smoothies and yoga retreats then Hulu has a show for you. This week marks the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers, a miniseries based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name. And between its cast and gorgeous shots of a perfect oasis, this is one miniseries that will leave you hooked.
TV Series411mania.com

FX On Hulu Renews American Horror Stories For Second Season

FX is going on on another helping of American Horror Stories, renewing the show for a second season. FX on Hulu announced at the summer TCA virtual press tour that the American Horror Story spinoff is coming back for a second run. The anthology series is created by Ryan Murphy...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Vacation Friends Cast: Where You've Seen The Hulu Stars Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you have ever had an acquaintance who soon became more of a nuisance that only seemed harder and harder to get rid of, then you can relate to what Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji’s characters end up going through in Vacation Friends, after they meet with John Cena and Meredith Hagner's couple on a Mexican holiday. This raunchy, Hulu exclusive comedy, directed by Silicon Valley producer Clay Tarver, has actually been in development for a little while, with Hot Tub Time Machine director Steve Pink signed on to helm and Chris Pratt and Anna Faris attached to star back in 2014. Let us take a look at the Vacation Friends cast that came to be, starting with one of Hollywood’s most successful wrestlers turned actors.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: What Does Gil Birmingham Joining New Hulu Show Mean for Thomas Rainwater?

One of the many rising stars in the “Yellowstone” cast, Gil Birmingham’s work on the Paramount Network show is paying off. Birmingham, who plays headstrong Tribal Chief Thomas Rainwater on “Yellowstone,” has been cast in an upcoming Hulu series. In “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Birmingham is set to star alongside Sam Worthington and Wyatt Russell. The show’s creators recently announced 11 additions to an already impressive cast. Also joining Birmingham in the “Under the Banner of Heaven” are Rory Culkin, Denise Gough, Sandra Seacat and Billie Howle. These names are in addition to the already announced series leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘7th Heaven’ Turns 25: Where’s the Cast Now?

Where can you go when the world don’t treat you right? If you were a WB viewer 25 years ago, you’d know the answer!. Yes, the family drama 7th Heaven is now 25 years old, having premiered on The WB on August 26, 1996. And that means that the Camden children would all be in their thirties and forties now.
Moviesdallassun.com

Lewis Pullman to star in adaptation of 'Salem's Lot'

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): American actor Lewis Pullman will headline New Line's film adaptation of Stephen King's popular novel, 'Salem's Lot'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line's two-part hit adaptations of 'It', wrote the script and is directing the upcoming project.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

August 28 TV News Roundup: Your Honor renewed, details on Dexter and more!

Also this week, Nine Perfect Strangers breaks records whilst we get updates for The Boys’ and Umbrella Academy’s third seasons. It has been quite the exciting week of television news, thanks to a multitude of announcements from across the entertainment industry! Here, we've collected together five of the biggest stories, so you can keep up-to-date with everything going on!
TV SeriesSFGate

'Dead Ringers' Amazon Series Casts Jennifer Ehle, Emily Meade (EXCLUSIVE)

They join previously announced series lead Rachel Weisz as well as cast members Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford and Jeremy Shamos. 'White Lotus' Star Sydney Sweeney Got Her Grandmothers Cast as Extras in New Erotic Thriller 'The Voyeurs'. The series was announced at the streaming service in August 2020...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel star joins Aubrey Plaza's new movie

Marvel's Theo Rossi will star opposite Aubrey Plaza in a new movie titled Emily the Criminal. Recognised for his portrayals of Hernan 'Shades' Alvarez in Luke Cage and Juice in Sons of Anarchy, Rossi is onboard this one as Youcef, a Middle Eastern immigrant with big dreams and plenty of hustle (via Deadline).

Comments / 0

Community Policy