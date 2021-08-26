Cancel
UK will continue Kabul evacuation after attack near the airport

By Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government will continue with its evacuation operation in Kabul after an attack near the airport on Thursday.

"It is not going to interrupt our progress, we are going to get on with this evacuation," Johnson said after he chaired an emergency response meeting on the situation.

"There were always going to vulnerabilities to terrorism and opportunistic terrorist attacks, we condemn them, I think they are despicable, but I am afraid they are something we had to prepare for."

