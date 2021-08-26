Cancel
Movies

Kay Cannon Brought 'Cinderella' Into 2021 With the Help of Billy Porter as Her Fairy Godmother

By Kate Aurthur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to lure Camila Cabello to “Cinderella,” Kay Cannon borrowed a page from Prince Charming’s playbook. Sony told Cannon she could direct the film — she had already been writing the screenplay — provided she could convince the pop star that “Cinderella” should be her acting debut. So off Cannon went to Miami to meet with Cabello, having packed a glass slipper she’d bought on Etsy, even though her producers told her that would be “weird,” she says.

Moviesomahanews.net

Cinderella director opens about work with Pierce, Minnie

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Ahead of the release of her Camila Cabello starrer 'Cinderella', director Kay Cannon opened up about working with stars Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver, who she said make for the perfect King and Queen. In the film, Pierce Brosnan plays the role of King Rowan,...
MoviesPosted by
Parade

Minnie Driver on Cinderella, Fairy Tales and Not Letting Herself Be Typecast

Minnie Driver, the Speechless star and Oscar-nominated actress (Good Will Hunting), gets royal as Queen Beatrice in the new modern musical spin on Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello as the young princess (September 3 on Prime Video). As Cinderella struggles to make her dreams come true, the queen steps in to help her find happiness.
Moviesimdb.com

Billy Porter to Direct Queer Teen Comedy Feature for Amazon Studios, Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another (Exclusive)

After a competitive bidding war that received multiple offers, Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions has sold a queer teen comedy feature, with the working title “To Be Real,” to Amazon Studios. Tony winner, current Emmy nominee and recent Emmy winner Billy Porter — who’s been shooting his feature directorial debut “What If?” for Orion Pictures this summer — is attached to direct an original script by Ryan Shiraki, as sold from a pitch. Shiraki, a prolific TV director (“On My Block”) is also an executive producer on the upcoming HBO Max animated series “Santa Inc.,” starring and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, and created by Alexandra Rushfield.
MoviesEmpire

Billy Porter To Direct Teen Comedy To Be Real

Actor Billy Porter on board to make his directorial debut with one film – coming of age tale What If?. He's also now involved with another, as Amazon Studios has won the rights to a new movie, queer comedy To Be Real, which Gabrielle Union's company is producing. The script...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Corden dresses as a mouse and thrusts at drivers to promote new musical

James Corden has been spotted dressed as a mouse and thrusting at drivers in Los Angeles to promote his new musical.Camera footage recorded by a Twitter user named Anthony sees a flash mob that includes Corden, Camilla Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel singing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” in the middle of LA traffic.In the footage, Corden approaches the driver’s side of the car and sings through the window before thrusting repeatedly at the vehicle.Corden is one of the stars and producers of Cinderella, which arrives on Amazon Prime next month. It stars Cabello as the classic fairytale...
TV Seriesweisradio.com

Watch Nicole Byer, Wayne Brady in new trailer for ‘Nailed It!’; Billy Porter to direct Gabrielle Union’s ‘To Be Real’

The season-six trailer for Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series Nailed It! has been released. Hosted by the hilarious Nicole Byer, the upcoming season will once again bring amateur bakers together for a chance to win $10,000. Some of the new challenges include “paranormal pastries” and an opportunity to celebrate Black History with various confections. Jacques Torres will return as judge, while Sam Richardson, Wayne Brady, Reggie Watts, Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael and Sasheer Zamata will step in as celebrity guest judges. Nailed It! hits Netflix on September 15.
Entertainmentyourvalley.net

New this week: 'Cinderella,' Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Michael Keaton leads the new available starting Friday, about the lawyer tasked with putting a dollar value lives of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. Based on a true story, Keaton’s character is forced to reevaluate his priorities after meeting a widower played by Stanley Tucci. The cast also includes Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Also on Netflix starting Wednesday are “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” “Clear and Present Danger,” “Labyrinth” and “Mars Attacks!”
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and More Mocked for Stopping Traffic in Los Angeles for Flash Mob

Actor and talk show host James Corden was trending this weekend on social media for busting out his dance moves in the middle of a busy Los Angeles street in order to promote the upcoming ‘Cinderella’ movie, in which he also stars. According to Fox News, he stopped traffic for a flash mob in an apparent effort to promote the film. A Twitter user uploaded a clip of Corden and his ‘Cinderella’ co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel performing what looked like a segment of ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ from his late-night show. Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, James Corden, Idina Menzel Stop LA Traffic for a Flash Mob To Promote Cinderella Movie (Watch Video).
Moviesthecut.com

Wow They Really Don’t Want Me to See This Movie, Huh

I admit: I never had any intention of watching the forthcoming Girlboss Cinderella movie. Unlike other Cinderellas, this iteration stars neither Brandy nor Whitney Houston, and then, the She-EO overtones are very strong. Aggressive, even; this Cinderella is an empowered businesswoman, just look at her pantsuit. Combine this with the decision to make it a “jukebox musical” (The songs are just random pop hits, conceived independently of one another and also a story line? Why??) and the fact that, as a childless adult, I am not the target audience, and this one just isn’t for me. I don’t want to see it! And presumably whoever is in charge of marketing this film doesn’t want me to, either.
Los Angeles, CACollider

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella': New Images Remind Us the Premiere Is Just Around the Corner

In case you weren’t in Los Angeles this weekend to see Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and James Corden singing and dancing in the street, it’s time to remember the new version of Cinderella is just around the corner. A bunch of set photos, movie stills and a statement from director Kay Cannon (Blockers) released by Amazon reveal a little more of what we can expect from the new take on the fairy tale princess story.

