The Weeknd wasn’t expecting an Emmy nomination for his Super Bowl performance. Even still, the artist — also known by his real name Abel Tesfaye — is grateful for the “pleasant surprise.” The Emmy nod for Outstanding Variety Special comes in stark contrast to The Weeknd’s most recent album After Hours — the most-streamed R&B album of all time — going unrecognized at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Just weeks after it was announced that he would be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, The Weeknd was shockingly snubbed at the Grammys — a shutout that stunned fans and critics...