San Antonio, TX

Christmas is close, but the 13th Floor is closer

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas is exactly 4 months away! Time to start thinking about Christmas shopping!!!. Before we get to Christmas, first we have Halloween. One of San Antonio's favorite haunted houses is hiring right now. Thirteenth floor haunted house is looking to fill a number of positions - Actors, event staff, cashiers, and make-up artists. They are having auditions and interviews today from 5 to 8 at their downtown location off east commerce near south cherry street. These stories and more in Table Talk with Shelly.

