Monroe County Health Dept. launches online portal for at-home COVID-19 test results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health issued guidance Thursday for reporting results of at-home COVID-19 testing kits. As at-home COVID-19 test kits become increasingly available, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has developed an online portal for reporting positive test results. Regardless of test kit instructions, officials say results should be entered into the new portal.www.rochesterfirst.com
