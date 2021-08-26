Cancel
Buying Cars

There's Great News For 2022 Ford Explorer ST Buyers

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Explorer lineup continues to grow in order to offer a little something for everyone. Last week, the automaker announced the new 2022 Explorer ST RWD model and new ST-Line trim, with the latter priced at a very reasonable $41,430. But those who still desire the ST's 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque output are more than willing to pay the premium. And those willing to opt for the new RWD version will pay less than its AWD counterpart. How much less?

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

