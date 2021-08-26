As Good As It Gets?

“You shall take of the first of every fruit of the ground that you bring in from your land, that Hashem gives you …” (Devarim 26:2) In Parshas Ki Savo the mitzvah of bikurim is described in great detail. This mitzvah applied only to the fruits of the Seven Species of Eretz Yisroel that had budded first in the field. The fruits would be brought to Yerushalayim, as a special offering, in a procession which allowed others along the way to notice them and join. As they came close to Yerushalayim, the inhabitants of the city would come out and adorn and beautify the baskets of fruit. The leaders, the kohanim and the treasurers of the Bais HaMikdash would go out to meet them. When the procession arrived at the Bais HaMikdash, the kohanim would accept these offerings from the farmer, as he extended thanks to Hashem in a loud voice for taking us out of Egypt and ultimately bringing us to Eretz Yisroel.