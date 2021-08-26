Cancel
Monona, WI

Diversity and inclusion should be more than committee buzzwords

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past spring, when I was running for mayor of Monona, news broke that I could make history as the first Native American mayor in the state. That didn’t seem right, as so many Natives serve their tribal governments, but when I did some online research of elected municipal officials I found one county board member (Isaiah Funmaker in Jackson County) and only four Native city council members in Wisconsin at that time: Arvina Martin in Madison, Jenny Van Sickle in Superior, Wahsayah Whitebird in Ashland (who soon left office) and myself, in Monona. It was surprising, and disheartening, but I wasn’t running to make history. I was running to make a difference.

www.channel3000.com

#Diversity And Inclusion#Scholarships#Native American#County Board#The Sault Ste#Chippewa Indians#Mishibijiw#Free Bikes
