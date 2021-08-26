Cancel
Arlington Police Investigating Shooting On Abram Street That Left 33-Year-Old Man Dead

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just a couple minutes after midnight on August 26 when police in Arlington responded to a shooting outside a convenience store in the 2700 block of East Abram Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man injured and lying on the ground. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While still at the scene, police were notified that a 29-year-old man had notified officials that he was involved in the incident. The man was located and detained for questioning.

Based upon witness interviews and other evidence gathered at the scene, police say it appears the victim and the suspected shooter became involved in a argument inside the convenience store that spilled out into the parking lot.

Investigators believe the victim went to his vehicle, got a gun, and approached the other man. Ultimately several shots were fired and the victim collapsed. The shooter immediately left the scene.

So far no charges have been filed in the case, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

