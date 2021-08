BTS's "Butter" is about to get even better thanks to Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming remix with the band. Following a legal battle with her label, the 26-year-old rapper has been cleared to release her remix of the song on Friday. According to court documents filed on Tuesday, Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, submitted a petition against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford, alleging they were preventing her from releasing the song.